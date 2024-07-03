Watch CBS News

Eye on Health: Summer safety eye tips

In today's Eye on Health, we're talking about keeping our eyes safe. Dr. Sarah Zambotti, an optometrist with Allegheny Health Network, joined us to talk more about the most common summer-related eye problems among patients.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.