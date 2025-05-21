Watch CBS News

Drafted No. 49: Damar Hamlin, Central Catholic

As a defensive back at Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School, Damar Hamlin was one of the top recruits in the country, earning WPIAL Class AAAA Defensive Player of the Year honors.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.