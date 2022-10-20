Watch CBS News

Donations rolling in for the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund

PTL's Celina Pompeani-Mathison heads over to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. She's talking with Charla Irwin-Buncher about the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund, which supports families in need during Thanksgiving.
