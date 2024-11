Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato warns of drastic cuts to services if council rejects her proposed property tax hike.

County executive defends Proposed property tax increase in Allegheny County Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato warns of drastic cuts to services if council rejects her proposed property tax hike.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On