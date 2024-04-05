Watch CBS News

Community honors 5 killed in Jeannette house fire

It was a somber day Friday in Greensburg as hundreds of people went to the Word of Life Church to say their final goodbyes and honor the five lives lost in the Jeannette house fire more than two weeks ago.
