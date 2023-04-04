Watch CBS News

CMU finalizes plans to put rover on moon

One day after NASA announced the crew that'll return to the moon on an orbital flight comes a big announcement from Carnegie Mellon University. CMU says it has finalized plans to put a rover on the moon. KDKA-TV's Ross Guidotti reports.
