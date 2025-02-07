Watch CBS News

City of Pittsburgh launches new 311 system

If you live in the City of Pittsburgh, a new system is now available that allows residents to report any issues they see in their neighborhoods. PGH311 is replacing the old system called MyBurgh. KDKA-TV's Erika Stanish reports.
