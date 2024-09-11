Watch CBS News

Cat-nipping our way through the caturday brunch

The "purr-fect" brunch experience has arrived and it's called the Caturday Brunch. We were joined by Bella Jioio, 412Food Girl, and Keresty Kelly, the owner of the Library on Carson, to learn more about the Caturday Brunch.
