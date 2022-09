ATF director discusses domestic terrorism at Eradicate Hate Global Summit in Pittsburgh Steven Dettelbach, the director of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, was in Pittsburgh speaking about extremism and domestic terrorism at the Eradicate Hate Global Summit at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. He sat down exclusively with KDKA Investigator Andy Sheehan and talked about what can be done to stop mass shootings.