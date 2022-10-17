KDKA In Your Neighborhood

Out For A Walk Forecast

PTL's Celina Pompeani is getting a taste of Arsenal Cider at Soergel's Orchards!

Arsenal Cider at Soergel's Orchards PTL's Celina Pompeani is getting a taste of Arsenal Cider at Soergel's Orchards!

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On