Aquinas Academy's Vinnie Cugini bearing down on WPIAL's all-time scoring record in boys basketball At a small high school up in the North Hills, a very big record is about to be broken. Aquinas Academy's Vinnie Cugini is bearing down on the WPIAL's all-time scoring record in boys basketball, a record that has stood for 30 years; KDKA's Bob Pompeani reports.