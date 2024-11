Allegheny County has opened 10 ballot return sites ahead of Election Day on Nov. 5. KDKA-TV's Jessica Guay has more.

Allegheny County opens ballot return sites Allegheny County has opened 10 ballot return sites ahead of Election Day on Nov. 5. KDKA-TV's Jessica Guay has more.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On