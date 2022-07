Out For A Walk Forecast

Allegheny County Council overrode the veto with a 12-3 vote on Tuesday.

Allegheny County Council overrides Rich Fitzgerald's veto of bill banning fracking in parks Allegheny County Council overrode the veto with a 12-3 vote on Tuesday.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On