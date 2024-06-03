Watch CBS News

A performance by Aria 412

Every month, you can head over to Lawrenceville to be serenaded by a group of amazing singers. Tuesday is your next opportunity to do so as Aria 412 is putting on their "What's Your Sign" concert at Hop Farm Brewing.
