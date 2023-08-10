Watch CBS News

A little piece of Pittsburgh in Rome

Hosts Heather Abraham and David Highfield sit down with Randy Narcisi, the owner of Narcisi Winery. He's also a pilot and recently shared his Pittsburgh pride with a Steelers-themed bar in Rome, Italy.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.