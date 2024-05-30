Watch CBS News

A house plant tutorial with Armful of Flowers

Grow your own mini ecosystem inside your home. The owner of Armful of Flowers, Kelly Glover, and the lead farmer, Nathan Kuhns, were here to walk us through building a terrarium to help celebrate Pride Month.
