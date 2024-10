37th state Senate battle features incumbent Devlin Robinson running against Nicole Ruscitto First-term state Sen. Devlin Robinson, a Republican, says he's earned a second term representing the 37th District that stretches across southern Allegheny County to Pittsburgh International Airport, up into the Sewickley area and north to Marshall. But Democrat Nicole Ruscitto says it's Robinson's votes against suburban families that disqualify him for another term. KDKA-TV's Jon Delano reports.