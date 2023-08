KDKA In Your Neighborhood

Out For A Walk Forecast

Keegan Clontz loved playing football, and his father, Casey, loved watching him play.

12-year-old boy killed in Plum house explosion honored by his football team Keegan Clontz loved playing football, and his father, Casey, loved watching him play.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On