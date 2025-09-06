Watch CBS News
PHOTOS: Pitt beats Central Michigan 45-17

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
eli-holstein-touchdown-celebration-2.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein celebrates a touchdown against Central Michigan on September 6th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Desmond Reid cuts up the field

desmond-reid.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt running back Desmond Reid cuts up the field against Central Michigan on Sep. 6th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Raphael Williams Jr. celebrates

b50r3331.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt wide receiver Raphael Williams Jr. celebrates after scoring his second touchdown of the game against Central Michigan on September 6th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Eli Holstein and Desmond Reid celebrate a touchdown

eli-holstein-touchdown-celebration-with-desmond-reid.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein celebrates a touchdown with running back Desmond Reid against Central Michigan on September 6th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Personal foul on Jimmy Scott

jimmy-scott-personal-foul-on-angel-flores.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt defensive lineman Jimmy Scott is flagged for roughing the passer for a hit against Central Michigan quarterback Angel Flores on September 6th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Joe Labas has the ball snapped over his head

joe-labas-ball-snapped-over-head.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

Central Michigan quarterback Joe Labas watches the ball go over his head against Pitt on September 6th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Linebacker love from Louis and Lovelace

kyle-louis-and-braylan-lovelace-high-five.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt linebackers Kyle Louis and Braylan Lovelace celebrate a defensive stop against Central Michigan on September 6th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Desmond Reid tries to shed a tackle

desmond-reid-tackled-by-jaion-jackson-2.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt running back Desmond Reid tries to shed a tackle from Central Michigan defensive back Jaion Jackson on September 6th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Eli Holstein taken down

eli-holstein-tackled-by-tysen-campbell.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein takes a hit from Central Michigan defensive back Tysen Campbell on September 6th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Pat Narduzzi looks on

hc-pat-narduzzi.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi looks on during his team's game against Central Michigan on September 6th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Desmond Reid tries to shed a tackle

desmond-reid-and-landon-swanson.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt running back Desmond Reid tries to shed a tackle from Central Michigan defensive lineman Landon Swanson on September 6th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Eli Holstein celebrates

eli-holstein-touchdown-celebration-1.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein celebrates a touchdown against Central Michigan on September 6th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Thumbs down from Zelinsky

joey-zelinsky-thumbs-down.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt defensive lineman Joey Zelinsky gives a thumb down after a defensive stop against Central Michigan on September 6th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Joe Labas takes a hit

joe-labas-taking-a-hit.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

Central Michigan quarterback Joe Labas takes a hit against Pitt on September 6th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Raphael Williams Jr. scores a touchdown

raphael-williams-jr-touchdown.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt wide receiver Raphael Williams Jr. scores  a touchdown against Central Michigan on September 6th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

