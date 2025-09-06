PHOTOS: Pitt beats Central Michigan 45-17

Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein celebrates a touchdown against Central Michigan on September 6th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Desmond Reid cuts up the field Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt running back Desmond Reid cuts up the field against Central Michigan on Sep. 6th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Raphael Williams Jr. celebrates Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt wide receiver Raphael Williams Jr. celebrates after scoring his second touchdown of the game against Central Michigan on September 6th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Eli Holstein and Desmond Reid celebrate a touchdown Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein celebrates a touchdown with running back Desmond Reid against Central Michigan on September 6th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Personal foul on Jimmy Scott Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt defensive lineman Jimmy Scott is flagged for roughing the passer for a hit against Central Michigan quarterback Angel Flores on September 6th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Joe Labas has the ball snapped over his head Mike Darnay / KDKA Central Michigan quarterback Joe Labas watches the ball go over his head against Pitt on September 6th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Linebacker love from Louis and Lovelace Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt linebackers Kyle Louis and Braylan Lovelace celebrate a defensive stop against Central Michigan on September 6th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Desmond Reid tries to shed a tackle Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt running back Desmond Reid tries to shed a tackle from Central Michigan defensive back Jaion Jackson on September 6th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Eli Holstein taken down Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein takes a hit from Central Michigan defensive back Tysen Campbell on September 6th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Pat Narduzzi looks on Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi looks on during his team's game against Central Michigan on September 6th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Desmond Reid tries to shed a tackle Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt running back Desmond Reid tries to shed a tackle from Central Michigan defensive lineman Landon Swanson on September 6th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Eli Holstein celebrates Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein celebrates a touchdown against Central Michigan on September 6th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Thumbs down from Zelinsky Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt defensive lineman Joey Zelinsky gives a thumb down after a defensive stop against Central Michigan on September 6th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Joe Labas takes a hit Mike Darnay / KDKA Central Michigan quarterback Joe Labas takes a hit against Pitt on September 6th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Raphael Williams Jr. scores a touchdown Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt wide receiver Raphael Williams Jr. scores a touchdown against Central Michigan on September 6th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.