PHOTOS: Pitt beats Central Michigan 45-17
Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein celebrates a touchdown against Central Michigan on September 6th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Pitt running back Desmond Reid cuts up the field against Central Michigan on Sep. 6th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Pitt wide receiver Raphael Williams Jr. celebrates after scoring his second touchdown of the game against Central Michigan on September 6th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein celebrates a touchdown with running back Desmond Reid against Central Michigan on September 6th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Pitt defensive lineman Jimmy Scott is flagged for roughing the passer for a hit against Central Michigan quarterback Angel Flores on September 6th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Central Michigan quarterback Joe Labas watches the ball go over his head against Pitt on September 6th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Pitt linebackers Kyle Louis and Braylan Lovelace celebrate a defensive stop against Central Michigan on September 6th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Pitt running back Desmond Reid tries to shed a tackle from Central Michigan defensive back Jaion Jackson on September 6th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein takes a hit from Central Michigan defensive back Tysen Campbell on September 6th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi looks on during his team's game against Central Michigan on September 6th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Pitt running back Desmond Reid tries to shed a tackle from Central Michigan defensive lineman Landon Swanson on September 6th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein celebrates a touchdown against Central Michigan on September 6th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Pitt defensive lineman Joey Zelinsky gives a thumb down after a defensive stop against Central Michigan on September 6th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Central Michigan quarterback Joe Labas takes a hit against Pitt on September 6th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Pitt wide receiver Raphael Williams Jr. scores a touchdown against Central Michigan on September 6th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.