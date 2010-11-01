Ross Guidotti KDKA-TV

Ross Guidotti, a Pittsburgh native and Point Park graduate, joined KDKA in 2001 as a general assignment reporter.

During his career, Ross has covered major stories including hurricanes, forest fires, efforts to impeach former President Bill Clinton and the Sago mine disaster.

In 1995 he began reporting for WHSV-TV in Harrisonburg, Virginia. In 1996 he moved to WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and in 1998. In Johnstown, Ross wrote, produced and hosted the Emmy nominated special "Who Will Protect the Children?" WTVR-TV in Richmond, Virginia, was the next stop. Ross has also been nominated for three Emmys and was awarded one in 2003. Ross was also awarded A Golden Quill and an Associated Press Award in 2003.

Ross served in the United States Marine Corps and is a Desert Storm veteran. His hobbies include anything mechanical, weight-training, playing and coaching ice hockey, skiing and golf.