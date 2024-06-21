Watch CBS News
Zach Bryan could be stopping into a Pittsburgh bar soon ahead of his new album coming out

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Zach Bryan has a new album coming out soon and he just may be making a stop here in Pittsburgh to have a drink with some lucky fans. 

The country music sensation announced his new album titled 'The Great American Bar Scene' will be coming out on July 4.

Ahead of the album's release, Zach Bryan said that he's chosen 23 bars throughout the country that 'embody the spirit of American culture.'

Among that list of 23 bars is Brillobox in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood.

Those bars will begin playing some songs from the new album starting on Monday. 

While Bryan said he would love to play a show at all of those bars, it's just not possible, but said he will be visiting a few of them to have a drink with people.  

It's unclear when he could potentially pop back into Pittsburgh to visit Brillobox. 

