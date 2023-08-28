Zach Bryan bringing tour to Pittsburgh next year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Zach Bryan is bringing his North American tour to Pittsburgh next year.

The Quittin Time Tour will stop at PPG Paints Arena on March 9. Bryan will be joined by The Middle East and Levi Turner.

The tour kicks off with back-to-back shows before stopping at Pittsburgh and winding across North America. It wraps up with two shows in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in mid-December.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of his fourth full-length self-titled studio album. It's written and produced entirely by Bryan.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Sept. 8.