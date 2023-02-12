Watch CBS News
Youth Enrichment Services hosts self-care Valentine's Day event for moms and daughters

By Patrick Damp

Moms and daughters Valentine's Day event held in East Liberty
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A special Valentine's Day event was held for moms and daughters on Saturday. 

It was put together by Youth Enrichment Services, who are in partnership with Highmark Wholecare. They planned a spa and self-care day for the moms and daughters. 

The organizers said it was all about making sure young women feel valued and appreciated on Valentine's Day. 

"We believe that young people who can be active and engaged in a community feel valued," said Dennis Floyd Jones, the Executive Director of Youth Enrichment Services. "[They] feel respected and also feel they have part ownership in how their community goes, they go. The quality of life is not something they do not have any control over." 

Nail and hair services were provided along with brunch. 

It all took place at the convention center near East Liberty. 

First published on February 12, 2023 / 8:54 AM

