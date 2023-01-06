Your Next Click: A weekend of movies and shows with Pittsburgh ties

Your Next Click: A weekend of movies and shows with Pittsburgh ties

Your Next Click: A weekend of movies and shows with Pittsburgh ties

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Some good entertainment options are coming your way and a few have a local twist!

A Man Called Otto is now in theaters. It stars Tom Hanks and was filmed in Pittsburgh. It's a feel-good movie about a grumpy man and what happens when you "let life in" as they say in the trailer.

It's based off of a Swedish novel and it feels like the role and the movie were both a good fit for Hanks.

It's available at local theaters including the Waterworks, local Cinemark theaters, and local AMC theaters.

If you're looking for a pick-me-up, this might be the movie for you.

Today is the day Netflix is launching 'The Pale Blue Eye.'

The movie is about a detective trying to solve the murder of a cadet at West Point and he ends p working with Edgar Allen Poe. Christian Bale plays the detective.

It's also available in select theaters.

The second season of Mayor of Kingstown will start streaming on January 15 on Paramount Plus.

The first season was shot in Ontario, but the second season came to Pittsburgh.

The show is about a family whose business is about working the system and the only thriving business is the jail.

Jeremy Renner, who stars in the show, was recently in a snow plow accident.

He posted on Instagram saying that he's on the mend.