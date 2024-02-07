Young people honored for their community impact at '18 Under 18' reception

Young people honored for their community impact at '18 Under 18' reception

Young people honored for their community impact at '18 Under 18' reception

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- 18 young people were honored for their work in the community at the Junior Achievement's 18 Under 18 reception on Tuesday night.

KDKA's own Heather Abraham was the emcee for the event at Acrisure Stadium that recognized honorees from all across the region.

The honorees ranged from age 12 to 18 and one was even featured on a Kidsburgh story for how she used social media to help her dad get a new kidney!

Daniella Neve was just 10 years old when she posted videos on her popular TikTok account that helped lead to an anonymous donor to save her dad's life.

She says she wants to start a nonprofit with UPMC to help people get kidney transplants faster and cut wait times for dialysis.

Other honorees are working on initiatives in anti-bullying, gun reform, climate activism, and much more.