A Match Made: South Fayette 10-year-old's TikTok helps find kidney donor for her father

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - I've got an exciting update to share about a story I did in July!

In a Kidsburgh story about Ryan Neve and his daughter - their TikTok asking for a kidney for her dad went viral - I interviewed them at their home in South Fayette and learned how Ryan had only four percent of a functioning kidney left.

My husband and I have been trying to spread the word and help find someone willing to donate their kidney.

On Wednesday morning, I got a call from UPMC.

Ryan has a match and is getting a kidney!

His surgery is scheduled for January 5.