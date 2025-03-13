Water levels on the Youghiogheny River Lake are coming back and boating season is open

Water levels at the Youghiogheny River Lake in Somerset and Fayette Counties are still a little below what the Army Corps of Engineers would like for the upcoming summer season, but what a difference in water levels just four months makes.

In early November of 2024, KDKA reported on the low water levels at the Youghiogheny River Lake. With drought blighting the area, water levels were down so much that the Great Crossings Bridge from 1818 emerged from under 50 feet of water for all to see and visit.

Now in Mid-March and after a snowy winter, water levels have come back up. The old bridge is once again submerged and as of about noon on Thursday, the boat launch on the lake that is operated by the Army Corps of Engineers was officially unlocked for the season.

Ray Jakomas is a long-time resident of this area and has seen water levels rise and fall over the years. He said it's good to see the lake getting back to normal levels, but he said there is still a way to go.

"Right now, we're at 200 feet," said Jakomas on the lake's boat ramp. "From 200 we've got to come back up to 375 to be at summer pool. But come the 375, we're in good shape. If we get some rain, it will come back. We've got the whole month of March and April to go."

The Army Corps of Engineers told KDKA that current water levels are sitting around 1,425 feet above sea level and that is about 14 feet lower than they normally sit during the summer. But they said that watercraft shouldn't have an issue if they are putting into the lake the next few weeks.

While something like the Great Crossings Bridge appearing from the water wound up drawing tens or thousands of visitors last year, the Army Corps said that unless there is another substantial drought in the region, the old bridge will remain tucked away well under the water's surface.

Boating season is officially open on the Youghiogheny River Lake and the US Army Corps of Engineers said that if you are coming out to go boating, they want you to do two things: one is to have fun, and two, wear a life jacket while out on the water.