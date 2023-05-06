'You can feel their pain and their joy:' Excitement for runners and spectators builds ahead of marathon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's here, you know it, and it's underway - Pittsburgh Marathon Weekend!

Races have already begun with the 5K and others with the anticipation growing for tomorrow's main event, the half and full marathons.

Pittsburgh is filled with two types of people this weekend - those who run and those who cheer.

Needless to say, the excitement is high for the 15th running of the Pittsburgh Marathon.

More than 35,000 will be cheered on by an estimated more than 300,000 spectators here in Pittsburgh.

Of course, last year, there was still a great turnout but the weather did not cooperate with the rain pouring during the race, but that still did not dampen the spirits of those in the race and those in the stands.

This year, the weather looks to be a bit better, though there may be some precipitation, it will likely not be anything like 2022 and that is only adding to the excitement for runners and spectators alike.

Lisa Namestnik of Lot 17 in Bloomfield said it's an annual tradition for people to hit the bar and cheer on the runners as they get close to the finish line.

"You just see a lot of people coming through that may not be professional athletes, but they're pushing through and they've made a marathon and you can kind of feel their pain and their joy," she said.

Now, with a great race comes great road closures and if you live anywhere near or on the race course, you know that you are going to have to deal with a lot.

Officials recommend planning ahead and heed the street closures around the city.

All roads closed for the race will be reopened on Sunday afternoon.

Closures can be found at this link.