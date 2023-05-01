Road closures scheduled for Pittsburgh Marathon Weekend of Events

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With more than 35,000 people set to take part in the Pittsburgh Marathon Weekend of Events, race organizers are announcing upcoming road closures starting on Friday.

P3R said initial Downtown road closures will start at noon on the Boulevard of the Allies between Wood Street and Stanwix Street on Friday, May 5. That stretch of road will stay closed through Sunday.

On Saturday, road closures will start at 6:45 a.m. and continue through noon on the North Side and Downtown for the 5K and kids marathon.

On Sunday, the marathon, half marathon and relay will close roads Downtown at 1:30 a.m. and road closures will continue around the city through 2:30 p.m. Several streets Downtown will be completely closed to traffic and if you know you may need to leave during the event, P3R is asking you to consider parking outside the area.

There's also a map for people who need to get in and out of the course during the marathon, which loops throughout the city.

The street closures include time for setup and cleanup, and they'll reopen on a rolling basis once city officials deem them clear, P3R said.

More information about road closures can be found on the Pittsburgh Marathon's website.