'Yinz ate it all:' Primanti Bros. runs out of sandwiches while celebrating 90th anniversary

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Steelers, Iron City, Mount Washington, and of course, Primanti Brothers - these are all things Pittsburghers love and boy did they prove it earlier this week.

The restaurant famous for its big sandwiches with french fries and coleslaw celebrated 90 years in business by offering 33-cent sandwiches, a nod to the prices from their first years in business.

Well, Pittsburghers ate them all!

"We were amazed by the response to the offer," said Adam Golomb, Chief Executive Officer of Primanti Bros. "Our team was ready for a great day of celebration - and our fans completely blew us away. There may be no better way to celebrate 90 years than telling our community, 'Yinz ate it all.'"

Now, to keep the party going, they're bringing back the promotion on Tuesday, August 15, but there will be a catch.

They will offer a sandwich for 33 cents with the purchase of a regular-price sandwich.

"Cheers to 90 years," added Golomb.

You can see more information on how Primanti Brothers are celebrating 90 years on their website at this link!