Primanti Bros. offering 33 cent sandwiches as part of celebrating 90 years in business

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Primanti Bros. will be offering sandwiches for 33 cents as part of a celebration of the famous restaurant being in business for 90 years.

The 33 cent sandwiches are being sold when a sandwich is bought at the regular price.

"Primanti Bros. has a long tradition of providing great value and great food to our customers," said Adam Golomb, Chief Executive Officer. "Not many things stand the test of time - but we're honored that people today continue to love our piled-high, Almost Famous sandwich just as they did 90 years ago."

When ordering online, you can use code '1933' to unlock the offer.

In addition to the 33 cent sandwich deal, Primanti's is also offering a four-pack of sandwiches for $19.33 when purchased online.