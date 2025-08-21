All three of Pittsburgh's major league stadiums named among the best for game day eats

Yelp, the crowd-sourced business review platform, released a ranking of the top 50 U.S. stadiums for game day food based on its data.

Among the top 50 were all three of Pittsburgh's major league stadiums, including PNC Park, Acrisure Stadium, and PPG Paints Arena.

"Today's stadiums are raising the bar on fan food with creative, crave-worthy dishes inspired by popular restaurants, global flavors, and hometown traditions," the survey said.

Coming in at number two was the home of the Pittsburgh Pirates, PNC Park.

"Fans can enjoy classic ballpark fare, but local specialties like the all-new crispy Polish Cannonballs, a deep-fried ball filled with egg noodles, kielbasa, cabbage, bacon, and cheddar cheese, and Primanti Bros. sandwiches," they said.

PNC Park, obviously, got the highest ranking of the Pittsburgh venues, with Acrisure Stadium coming in 27th and PPG Paints Arena clocking in at 44th.

According to Yelp's crowd-sourced reviews, Acrsure Stadium has an average rating of 4.5 stars out of 5, and PPG Paints Arena has an average rating of 4 stars out of 5.

Topping Yelp's list was Oracle Park in San Francisco, home of the Giants.

"At this high-tech stadium, you can now order ahead with Uber Eats and get in-seat delivery to the field and dugout clubs," the survey said.

Pennsylvania also had other representation on Yelp's rankings, with Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia coming in at number 10.