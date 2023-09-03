Watch CBS News
Local Community

Wrestling event held to benefit Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Wrestling event held to benefit Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank
Wrestling event held to benefit Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank 00:25

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - On Saturday, people were putting up a fight, all to give back to the community.

The Keystone State Wrestling Alliance set up a ring at Century III Kia in West Mifflin to raise money and food for the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

A donation of just one food item per person was the cost of entering the professional wrestling event.

The organizer says this is the third time hosting this event.  

First published on September 3, 2023 / 3:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.