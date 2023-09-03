Wrestling event held to benefit Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - On Saturday, people were putting up a fight, all to give back to the community.
The Keystone State Wrestling Alliance set up a ring at Century III Kia in West Mifflin to raise money and food for the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.
A donation of just one food item per person was the cost of entering the professional wrestling event.
The organizer says this is the third time hosting this event.
