CEO of WQED says, "We are not going anywhere" amid federal funding cuts

He says they've been thinking about a path forward for a couple of years now.

"We're going back to our roots in many ways by being very focused on the local community," Jedlinski said.

Jedlinski says that means using the airwaves to platform content from that community.

"Whether they be professional filmmakers, whether they be teachers – the Heinz History Center, Duquesne University," Jedlinski said.

Focusing on local is something WQED did, nearly two decades before PBS.

"We are standing in the birthplace of educational television," Jedlinski said.

Of course, the station will continue relying on people's funding, but it always has.

"The station began with 60,000 Pittsburghers giving two dollars," Jedlinski said.

Now it's telling those Pittsburghers it's not going away as the station plans to keep beaming.

"We are still here – we are not going anywhere," Jedlinski said.