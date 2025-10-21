Social media post reignites debate over how to watch WPIAL playoff games

High school playoff football is just around the corner, and a social media post is creating a stir about how the games may or may not be televised.

The WPIAL Insider social media account, which has tens of thousands of followers, said the WPIAL will not be televising playoff games and the 4A and 6A WPIAL championships. Karlo Zovko runs the account.

"Other districts in the state would die for TV coverage. We have it here and we just decided not to use it. It doesn't make any sense," said Karlo Zovko, who runs the account.

The WPIAL said just about all playoff games will be broadcast through a paid streaming service. Zovko argues the streaming service NFHS shouldn't be the only place where people can see these playoff games. The WPIAL said they haven't broadcast 4A or 6A championship games for the last several years.

"I'm a subscriber to NFHS. I like NFHS, but television is a different monster and you have to have games on television to have the most visibility. That's just the reality of the situation," Zovko said.

"No one has reached out to do our 4A and 6A championship football game. We have not broadcasted those in the past," WPIAL COO Vince Sortino said.

Zovko's account went on further to say and generate engagement about the WPIAL possibly moving championship games out of Acrisure Stadium. The WPIAL denies this being a possibility. They are working on a plan with the Steelers for a long-term deal to continue the championship games on the North Shore.

"We want to include all of our championship games moving forward. We would like a little longer period to do that rather than a year-to-year," Sortino said over Zoom.

In past years, the four WPIAL championship games at Acrisure Stadium have been televised on KDKA+ in a partnership with the Steelers.