Four WPIAL championship football games to air on KDKA+

Next weekend's WPIAL championship football games at Acrisure Stadium will be airing on KDKA+.

The championship games being played at the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, November 22 will be airing on KDKA+ for a third consecutive year.

The games and broadcasts will feature multiple appearances by Pittsburgh Steelers personalities.

Here are the kickoff times for the games:

Class 1A championship game -- 11 a.m.

Class 2A championship game -- 2 p.m.

Class 3A championship game -- 5 p.m.

Class 5A championship game -- 8 p.m.

The matchups for the championship games will be determined by this Friday's semifinal contests.

"Football is in our blood here in western Pennsylvania, and there is perhaps no greater symbol of that than the incredible tradition of the WPIAL. Our region has produced more than 150 NFL players, including more than 20 Hall of Famers. Fans who tune into these games may get to watch the next great Western PA football legend," said Dan Rooney, Vice President of Business Development & Strategy for the Steelers.

"The Steelers are proud supporters of youth and high school football across western Pennsylvania — from the spring girls' flag football league to the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week, and more," Rooney said. "We are honored to host the WPIAL championships at Acrisure Stadium and invite fans from across the region to join us to experience the energy, passion and unforgettable moments that are part of this great high school football tradition."

Tickets to the gameday at Acrisure Stadium can be purchased online for $12.25. Fans can stay for all four games with their ticket purchase. Kids age five and under are free with a ticketed adult.