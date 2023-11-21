WPIAL 1A Football Championship Preview: South Side Area vs. Fort Cherry

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new champion is set to be crowned in the 2023 WPIAL Class 1A Championship at Acrisure Stadium.

The battle of the unbeaten South Side Area Rams (13-0) and unbeaten Fort Cherry Rangers (13-0) will kick off a day of four championship games on Pittsburgh's North Shore.

#1 South Side enters the championship game with wins against Monessen, Greensburg Central Catholic, and Clairton.

#2 Fort Cherry got to the title game by beating Jefferson-Morgan, Rochester, and Bishop Canevin.

The 1A title game pits the two offensive powerhouses with stout defenses against one another.

South Side is seeking their third overall championship and a win would give them their first title in nearly 25 years.

Earlier this year, South Side moved into the Post-Gazette's state rankings for the first time since they won their last title in 1999.

New state and WPIAL rankings from Post-Gazette.



South Side moves into state rankings for first time in a long time.https://t.co/k95TYs3kB9 — Mike White (@mwhiteburgh) October 22, 2023

The Rams have not allowed more than 21 points in a game this season, holding opponents to 7 or less points in 9 of their 13 games.

While South Side is looking for their third title, Fort Cherry has never won a WPIAL football title and last played in a championship game in 2001.

Standout sophomore quarterback Matt Sieg leads the way for Fort Cherry both in the air on the ground, having passed for over 1,300 yards this season, rushing for over 1,700 yards of his own, as well.

“We’re not done.”



Fort Cherry QB Matt Sieg has been the man all season. Tonight, he ran for five touchdowns— three in the fourth quarter— and now, his team is going to its first district title game since 2001. pic.twitter.com/PMMGipN5ll — Joe Smeltzer (@joesmeltzer775) November 18, 2023

The high-powered Fort Cherry offense averages nearly 46 points per game, the highest in all of the WPIAL.

The Rangers' defense is no slouch, though, holding opponents to just over 11 points per game.

Whether either high-powered offense is able to break through the defenses and whether or not we see a barnburner or a close defensive game will be determined on Saturday morning.

You can tune into the games on KDKA+, formerly known as Pittsburgh's CW.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Acrisure Stadium.