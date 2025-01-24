World of Wheels, a home show and mascot skate event | KDKA Weekend Planner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're looking for something exciting to do this weekend, check out these events are happening around Pittsburgh!

World of Wheels

Check out World of Wheels this weekend at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center downtown!

For it's 64th year you can check out hundreds of classic cars, hot rods, and motorcycles on display.

The event will be on Friday 3 p.m. - 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m, and Sunday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and general admission will be $25.

For more information check out the website.

Washington County Home Show

The Washing County Home Show is free to attend this weekend at the Washington County Fairgrounds.

The home show will feature exhibits, seminars and demonstrations, while there you can learn about home improvement, decorating and landscaping.

This event will be from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday.

The home show's website has more information.

Mascot Skate

A Pittsburgh mascot skate event will be at the Schenley Skating Rink this weekend.

The skating event will feature Pittsburgh area mascots you can meet and take pictures with and will be on Saturday from 1:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Tickets will be $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and veterans and $3 for kids. You can find information on the City of Pittsburgh's official website.

Restaurant weeks

The fun isn't over as Pittsburgh will have a restaurant week and the city of Greensburg.

These events will offer a taste of each region this weekend, so be sure to check out the details on each website for each individual event.







