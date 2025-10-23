Women Who Rock and Point Park University team up for a unique and helpful pumpkin painting

We are deep into the spooky season, with Halloween being about a week away.

Orange pumpkins are everywhere except at Point Park University, where students are painting them pink for a positive purpose.

They sat lined up inside Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse with a coat of primer, soon to be transformed, leading one to ask what's going on with these gords.

Women Who Rock member Marcia Haberman, who's heading up the effort, says it's all about helping,

"This year, we are painting 250 pumpkins, and all the money raised will go to Magee Women's Research Institute," Haberman said.

Women Who Rock, an organization that promotes female musicians for benefit concerts, and Point Park University have teamed up for the Great Pink Pumpkin Patch.

Melinda Colaizzi, who's not only a Point Park University professor but also heads up Women Who Rock, says the women who rock great pink pumpkin patch will be this Saturday at the South Side Works, and Women Who Rock has a shop on the South Side, and we're having a really cool night out shopping event.

The pumpkins are sourced locally from Bedner's Farm Market. The pumpkins come in small, medium, and large.

Point Park senior Anna Fitzgerald said painting these pumpkins requires a particular process.

"We take the plain pumpkin, making sure there's no dirt on it, make it nice and clean, and we take a roller of paint, and we paint the whole thing around it," she said.

But that's just the beginning of the change; after priming them comes the pink paint, and it's not just your ordinary pink.

Benjamin Morre is supplying what organizers consider the perfect Women Who Rock paint called "hot pink paint."

Organizers tell KDKA that this is the third year of the Great Pink Pumpkin Patch, which has produced proceeds, organizers say, that are prodigious.

Last year, they raised over $5,000, and they're hoping to raise more than that this year.

For more information on the Great Pink Pumpkin Patch, head to this link.