2 women accused of stealing $23K of perfume from Ross Park Mall Nordstrom

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Two women are accused of stealing nearly $23,000 of perfume from the Nordstrom store in Ross Park Mall.

According to the Trib, police said Stephanie Hopkins and De Siree Riley took 76 bottles of perfume from the store on Monday and Thursday.

The Trib reports a store manager spotted them on Monday and called police the second time, telling officers they used shopping bags to carry the perfume.

One of the women had a toddler with her when they got into a Jeep Grand Cherokee and drove away, the Trib said, citing the criminal complaint.

Police said each perfume bottle, which included Tom Ford and Dior Sauvage, cost on average a little more than $300, according to the Trib.

Both women were taken into custody at a home in McKees Rocks, the Trib said. They both face retail theft charges while Hopkins was also charged with child endangerment and fleeing police.