Woman smoking on oxygen starts fire in Beechview

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Firefighters said a woman's oxygen tank ignited while she was smoking, starting a fire in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood. 

The fire destroyed the duplex on Pauline Avenue on Wednesday.  

Video from the scene showed bright flames pouring from the home. 

One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. 

Firefighters said a woman was smoking while on oxygen when the fire started. 

"It's just never a good mixture. I mean, you really shouldn't be smoking while on oxygen. If you feel the need, you need to separate yourself from the device itself. I've had a lot of fatalities from situations like that," said Pittsburgh Police Sergeant Tom Huerbin.

First published on May 10, 2023 / 1:36 PM

