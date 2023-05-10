Woman smoking on oxygen starts fire in Beechview

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Firefighters said a woman's oxygen tank ignited while she was smoking, starting a fire in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood.

The fire destroyed the duplex on Pauline Avenue on Wednesday.

Video from the scene showed bright flames pouring from the home.

Fire destroys a duplex home in Beechview. One woman taken to the hospital smoke inhalation. Cause of the fire remains under investigation. pic.twitter.com/kV7v7UOA3y — Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) May 10, 2023

One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters said a woman was smoking while on oxygen when the fire started.

"It's just never a good mixture. I mean, you really shouldn't be smoking while on oxygen. If you feel the need, you need to separate yourself from the device itself. I've had a lot of fatalities from situations like that," said Pittsburgh Police Sergeant Tom Huerbin.