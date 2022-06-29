Woman shot in Duquesne Heights
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman was shot in Duquesne Heights Wednesday afternoon.
Pittsburgh police found a woman who had been shot in the leg and had a graze wound to her head after they were called to Seward Street around noon.
Police said she was alert and conscious and speaking with officers. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
There was no word on possible suspects.
Police said they're still investigating.
