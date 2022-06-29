Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman shot in Duquesne Heights

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman was shot in Duquesne Heights Wednesday afternoon. 

Pittsburgh police found a woman who had been shot in the leg and had a graze wound to her head after they were called to Seward Street around noon. 

Police said she was alert and conscious and speaking with officers. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

There was no word on possible suspects. 

Police said they're still investigating. 

First published on June 29, 2022 / 5:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.