Woman shot in the head in Stowe Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the head while inside a car in Stowe Township.
According to police, 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting that occurred along Race Street just before 9:30 on Sunday night.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a woman who had been shot in the head inside a vehicle.
The woman was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.
Police say a second woman suffered injuries from broken glass.
Detectives from the departments Homicide Unit are investigating.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.