Woman shot in the head in Stowe Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the head while inside a car in Stowe Township.

According to police, 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting that occurred along Race Street just before 9:30 on Sunday night.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a woman who had been shot in the head inside a vehicle.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The woman was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

Police say a second woman suffered injuries from broken glass.

Detectives from the departments Homicide Unit are investigating.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.