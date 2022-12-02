Watch CBS News
Woman shot multiple times in Homewood

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are investigating an overnight shooting in the city's Homewood neighborhood.

Police say a woman was shot multiple times outside a bar along the 700 block of Brushton Avenue. 

Witnesses told police that two women were fighting before the shooting occurred.

The woman was taken to the hospital critical condition.

Police say a woman has been taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

First published on December 2, 2022 / 4:29 AM

