Woman shot multiple times in Homewood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are investigating an overnight shooting in the city's Homewood neighborhood.

Police say a woman was shot multiple times outside a bar along the 700 block of Brushton Avenue.

Witnesses told police that two women were fighting before the shooting occurred.

Police are investigating a shooting on the 700 block of Brushton Avenue. An adult female was taken by @PghEMS to a local hospital. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/9GQNCYk1Ba — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) December 2, 2022

The woman was taken to the hospital critical condition.

Police say a woman has been taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.

