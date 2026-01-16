Woman beaten and held captive for ransom in Wilkinsburg, police say

Police say a woman was lured to a home in Wilkinsburg under false pretenses, beaten, blindfolded and held captive for hours while the suspects demanded thousands of dollars from her friends and family, threatening her life if they didn't pay.

Police say the nightmare began when the woman was lured to a home on Clark Street Thursday night under the guise she'd be giving someone a haircut. Instead, investigators say once inside, she was ambushed, pistol-whipped, blindfolded and dragged into the basement.

According to the criminal complaint, the suspects forced her to contact her significant other and several other people she knew, demanding money for her release.

In one voicemail provided to police, a man's voice can be heard telling another man, "She moves, you shoot her. She do anything weird, you shoot her."

Police say more than $4,000 was sent electronically while she was being held in the home. The victim was eventually shoved into the backseat of her own car and driven away.

Shortly before 8 p.m. when the car stopped at a BP gas station on Ardmore Boulevard, investigators say she jumped out, ran to a stranger's pickup truck and begged for help.

She was rushed to the hospital with visible injuries and concussion symptoms. Police believe she survived only because she seized a moment to escape.

Investigators have identified one suspect as Dontae Stevens, a known local rapper.

Police say they ended up recovering the victim's cell phone in the area of Princeton and Penn Avenue and her car in Braddock on Maple Way.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Stevens. Police say the convicted felon faces charges including kidnapping, aggravated assault and robbery. A second suspect has not been identified.