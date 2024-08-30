Pennsylvania woman tried to kidnap 4-year-old boy from restaurant, officials say

Mary's Weather Lessons: What does it take to create blizzard conditions?

Mary's Weather Lessons: What does it take to create blizzard conditions?

Mary's Weather Lessons: What does it take to create blizzard conditions?

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania woman tried to kidnap a 4-year-old boy from a restaurant after a "vision from her savior," authorities said.

Lisa Rossi is facing a list of charges, including kidnapping of a minor and unlawful restraint of a minor, in connection with the incident in Lancaster County, CBS affiliate WHP-TV reported.

The TV station, citing the criminal complaint, said the 59-year-old Rossi allegedly tried to kidnap the child at the Terre Hill Family Restaurant on East Main Street in Terre Hill on Aug. 29. At one point while sitting at the restaurant with her family, the boy's mother walked away from the table, and that is when the boy started screaming. The TV station reported that when the mother checked on her child, Rossi was bear-hugging the boy and trying to leave the restaurant.

The mom reportedly ran after Rossi, who punched her outside the restaurant. WHP-TV reported, citing the criminal complaint, that the mother grabbed the boy from Rossi, who then drove away from the scene.

Rossi was taken into police custody at her home. She reportedly told police that she had a "vision from her savior," leading her to try to kidnap the child.