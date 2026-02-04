Ohio woman convicted of attempted murder after opening fire on house party attended by husband and boyfriend

An Ohio woman was convicted of attempted murder for a shooting at a New Year's Eve party sparked by a love triangle that nearly killed a bystander, authorities said.

Olivia Clendenin, of Franklin, was convicted by a jury in Warren County of attempted murder, felonious assault, and illegal discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation, Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said in a news release on Tuesday. She will be sentenced after the completion of the pre-sentence investigation, authorities said.

The news release said the 29-year-old Clendenin learned on Jan. 1, 2025, that her husband and new boyfriend were together at a house party on Dearth Road in Clearcreek Township. Earlier that day, authorities said both men learned of the relationship each had with Clendenin.

The news release said that after the woman unsuccessfully tried to get her husband to leave the party, she showed up with a gun. She fired eight shots into the home, one of which hit a man sitting on the porch, according to the news release. She then fled the scene in a vehicle before crashing and being taken into custody, CBS affiliate WKRC reported.

The man on the porch was shot in the abdomen, "nearly killing him," the prosecutor said.

"The victim had simply been invited to a New Year's Eve party and found himself in the middle of Clendenin's barrage of gunfire," Fornshell said in the news release. "Clendenin may have started 2025 as a free person but will spend the rest of 2026 and at a minimum the decade thereafter incarcerated."