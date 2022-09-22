Watch CBS News
Woman hospitalized after shooting in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) - Allegheny County Police are investigating a shooting that put one woman in the hospital. 

According to county police, around 2 a.m., they were alerted to a shooting at the intersection of Ardmore Boulevard and Marlboro Avenue, and once on the scene, they found a woman who had been shot multiple times. 

She had wounds to her shoulder and leg and was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. 

Allegheny County Police are investigating and asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

First published on September 22, 2022 / 4:03 AM

