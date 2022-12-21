Woman hit, killed by dump truck in Hazelwood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman is dead after she was hit by a dump truck in Pittsburgh's Hazelwood neighborhood.

Police said first responders were called to Second Avenue around 1:45 p.m. for a report of a woman hit by a dump truck.

When they arrived, they found a woman who had been hit while crossing the road. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the truck stayed on the scene.

Collision investigators are still looking into the crash.