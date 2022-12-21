Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman hit, killed by dump truck in Hazelwood

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman is dead after she was hit by a dump truck in Pittsburgh's Hazelwood neighborhood. 

Police said first responders were called to Second Avenue around 1:45 p.m. for a report of a woman hit by a dump truck. 

When they arrived, they found a woman who had been hit while crossing the road. She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police said the driver of the truck stayed on the scene. 

Collision investigators are still looking into the crash.

First published on December 21, 2022 / 3:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.