Woman found seriously injured outside of downtown parking garage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An investigation is underway after a woman was found seriously hurt in the city.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just after 4 a.m., police were alerted to a woman who was seriously hurt outside of a parking garage on Cherry Way and the Boulevard of the Allies.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said they found a possible crime scene inside the garage and are now working to get the security footage from there and around the area.

Pittsburgh Police's Violent Crime Unit is investigating.

