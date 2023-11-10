Watch CBS News
Woman found seriously injured outside of downtown parking garage

By Patrick Damp, Erika Stanish

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An investigation is underway after a woman was found seriously hurt in the city. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just after 4 a.m., police were alerted to a woman who was seriously hurt outside of a parking garage on Cherry Way and the Boulevard of the Allies. 

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

Police said they found a possible crime scene inside the garage and are now working to get the security footage from there and around the area. 

Pittsburgh Police's Violent Crime Unit is investigating. 

